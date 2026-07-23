UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on July 23 Revolution anniversary

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on the anniversary of the July 23 Revolution.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President El-Sisi and to Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, on the occasion.