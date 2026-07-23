Saudi-owned vessel targeted in Red Sea, crew safe

RIYADH, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- An official source at the Saudi Transport General Authority (TGA) said that the vessel ENCELIA, owned by a Saudi company, was targeted while sailing in the Red Sea, resulting in a fire at its bow.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the source confirmed the safety of all crew members and that all relevant authorities have taken the necessary measures to secure the vessel and its crew and protect the marine environment.

"These attacks constitute a violation of international laws and conventions that guarantee the safety of commercial vessels and their crews," the source added.