FAB delivers AED10.73 billion net profit in H1’26

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) delivered a strong performance in the first half of 2026. Net profit grew by 1 percent yoy to AED10.73 billion in H1’26, and Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) remained firmly above the group's medium-term guidance at 18.5 percent.

The group reported a 7 percent yoy growth in operating income to AED19.50 billion and a 3 percent yoy increase in profit before tax to AED13.20 billion in H1’26.

Growth was broad-based across the franchise. Net interest income rose 14 percent yoy to AED11.48 billion, supported by higher business volumes and improved margins. Non-interest income remained resilient at AED8.02 billion, accounting for 41 percent of the group’s operating income in H1’26.

In Q2’26, profit before tax rose 16 percent sequentially and 6 percent yoy to AED7.08 billion. Meanwhile, operating profit increased 11 percent sequentially to more than AED8 billion, further demonstrating the strength of FAB’s diversified earnings engine.

Strong lending activity and continued deposit inflows supported balance sheet growth during the period, with total assets up 2 percent ytd to AED1.41 trillion as at June-end 2026.

Loans and advances (net) increased 7 percent ytd to AED661 billion, supported by broad-based origination across sectors, while customer deposits grew 1 percent ytd to AED853 billion.

During the period, FAB further reinforced its financial strength as Moody's, Fitch and S&P reaffirmed the Group's AA- (or equivalent) credit ratings with stable outlooks.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB, said, “FAB’s first-half 2026 performance demonstrates the scale and diversification of our franchise, and our ability to deliver strong returns through consistent strategy execution. These results reflect the strength of our client base and the trusted relationships we have built across our home market and international network.”

Lars Kramer, Group Chief Financial Officer of FAB, stated, “FAB delivered a strong set of results in the first half of 2026, with Q2 marking a record quarter. Operating profit surpassed AED8.0 billion, rising 11 percent sequentially and 8 percent yoy, reflecting broad-based business momentum, margin expansion, stronger investment portfolio performance, and disciplined cost management.

"Our diversified earnings engine continued to generate attractive returns at scale, supported by strong underlying portfolio quality. We further enhanced management overlays during the period, reflecting our prudent approach to risk management in an evolving operating environment."

In Artificial Intelligence, FAB continued to embed AI at scale to structurally drive sustainable growth, enhance productivity and efficiency, and elevate customer experience.

The group also generated measurable business value at scale, delivering over 20 percent productivity uplift and 70–80 percent reduction in manual effort across key workflows through a rapidly expanding library of AI agents and use cases.

To date, FAB has facilitated AED395 billion in sustainable and transition financing, achieving 79 percent of its AED500 billion 2030 target in line with the bank's commitment to drive meaningful impact across the financial ecosystem.