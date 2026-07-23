Ebola death toll in Africa outbreak surpasses 1,000

KINSHASA, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Africa surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday, according to the latest figures released by health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

The DRC Ministry of Health said in its latest situation report released on Wednesday that the country had recorded 2,473 confirmed Ebola cases, including 999 deaths, as of 20th July.

Uganda has reported 20 confirmed cases, including two deaths, bringing the combined death toll in the two affected countries to 1,001.

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, was declared on 15th May in Ituri Province in eastern DRC before spreading to the provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu, Haut-Uele and Tshopo.

According to the DRC Ministry of Health, 737 patients were in isolation or receiving hospital treatment as of 20th July, while 482 had recovered.