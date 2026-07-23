S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower as investors await technology earnings

NEW YORK, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed lower on Wednesday with a mixed performance from technology stocks, as investors waited for key earnings reports to gauge the health of a market rally fed by enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 10.72 points, or 0.14 percent, to end at 7,498.48 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 145.48 points, or 0.56 percent, to 25,691.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.52 points to 52,226.16.