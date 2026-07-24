Dar Al Ber Society contributes AED34.1 million to 'Step of Hope' programme for rehabilitation of Gaza war amputees

DUBAI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dar Al Ber Society has announced its contribution to supporting the "A Step of Hope" programme, implemented in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, as part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts, under the directives of its wise leadership, to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The contribution forms part of the "A Step of Hope" programme, which aims to rehabilitate war amputees in Gaza by manufacturing and fitting prosthetic limbs, while providing physiotherapy and medical rehabilitation services to help restore their mobility, enable them to resume their daily lives and reintegrate into society.

The programme is being implemented through the UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, Egypt, where it provides an integrated rehabilitation system encompassing medical assessments, the manufacture and fitting of prosthetic limbs, physiotherapy and follow-up medical care.

Efforts are also under way to expand the number of beneficiaries in coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure these services reach the widest possible segment of injured patients.

Abdullah Zayed Al Falasi, CEO of Dar Al Ber Society, said the contribution reflects the society's humanitarian mission and its steadfast commitment to supporting initiatives that create a lasting impact on the lives of those affected. He noted that the "A Step of Hope" programme embodies the UAE's values of generosity and solidarity while helping injured people regain their independence and return to normal life.

He added that Dar Al Ber Society's total contributions under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 have now reached AED34.1 million since the launch of humanitarian relief operations for those affected in the Gaza Strip, reflecting the society's continued commitment to supporting UAE humanitarian initiatives, promoting the values of solidarity and compassion, and providing relief, healthcare and rehabilitation assistance to the Palestinian people.

Hamoud Al-Afari, Director of Relief Operations in Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, said Dar Al Ber Society's contribution represents significant support for the programme and strengthens the UAE's humanitarian efforts to provide specialised rehabilitation services for injured people in Gaza, helping to ease their suffering and facilitate their reintegration into society.

He added that the programme continues to expand its medical treatment and rehabilitation services to reach the largest possible number of beneficiaries and improve their quality of life.

The contribution reflects the integrated efforts of Dar Al Ber Society and Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in implementing sustainable, high-impact humanitarian initiatives that support the rehabilitation of injured people in the Gaza Strip, reaffirming the UAE's longstanding humanitarian approach of extending assistance to the Palestinian people and promoting the values of giving and humanitarian solidarity.