GCC Member States, Jordan condemn continuation of Iranian attacks on their territories

RIYADH, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- All member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan expressed their unified, joint stance condemning the treacherous aggression launched by Iran and its proxies on their territories, a stance grounded in the successive positions adopted by the GCC Ministerial Council, the Council of Foreign Ministers of the League of Arab States, international law, and United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The seven states underline that Iran's attacks on their territories, citizens, and civilian infrastructure have continued uninterrupted since February 28, 2026, including following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States of America and Iran on June 17, 2026.

These attacks have escalated particularly against the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, encompassing strikes on energy facilities, water desalination plants, ports, airports, and other civilian objects.

The seven states stress that these ongoing attacks constitute explicit acts of aggression violating the UN Charter, international law, international humanitarian law, UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), and the explicit commitments made by Iran under the MoU, posing a threat to international peace and security.

The seven states affirm their inherent right to self-defence, individually or collectively, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, and to take all necessary legal measures to protect their sovereignty, territories, citizens, commercial vessels, and vital infrastructure in the face of these ongoing attacks.

The seven states welcome the decision of the prime minister of the Republic of Iraq to bring all weapons under exclusive state control by no later than September 30, 2026, while expressing their support for the decisive and effective measures taken by the Government of the Republic of Iraq in fulfillment of its responsibility to prevent pro-Iranian factions, militias, and armed groups from continuing their hostile operations against countries in the region.

The seven states call upon the UN Security Council to issue an urgent resolution demanding an immediate cessation of Iranian attacks, recognising the affected states' right to self-defence, and to exercise its legal authority to consider taking additional measures if these systematic and treacherous attacks do not cease.

The seven states praise the bravery, professionalism, and high readiness of their armed forces in defending their sovereignty, security, stability, and the safety of their civilians.

The seven states reaffirm their commitment to the freedom and safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab, and to maintaining regional security and stability, expressing their readiness to work with all countries in the region and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to reach permanent arrangements consistent with international law, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, state sovereignty, and good neighbourliness.