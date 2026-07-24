UN Secretary-General calls on Security Council to intensify efforts to settle disputes through peaceful means

NEW YORK, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today called on the Security Council to intensify efforts to settle disputes through peaceful means, warning that the world is seeing a rise in the number, complexity and scope of conflicts, while respect for international law is declining and impunity is widening, threatening international peace and security.

Speaking during an open Security Council meeting on the peaceful settlement of disputes, Guterres stressed that the tools provided under the UN Charter, including negotiation, mediation, arbitration and judicial settlement, were designed to address the most complex crises, not only times of consensus.

The Secretary-General said current conflicts are causing immense human suffering, noting that civilians pay the highest price when military solutions are pursued instead of political settlements.

Guterres warned that the current situation in the Middle East is getting out of control and approaching the edge of the unimaginable. He called for an end to fighting across the region, said the targeting of civilian infrastructure is unacceptable, and called for the full restoration of the rights and freedom of international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al Mandeb, stressing that diplomacy is the only way forward.

Turning to Gaza, the Secretary-General said civilians continue to pay a heavy price despite what he described as the “so-called ceasefire,” amid continuing casualties, deteriorating living conditions, the spread of disease and restrictions on humanitarian operations.

He also cited the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis issued on Thursday, which projects that the number of people facing high levels of food insecurity will rise to 1.4 million in the coming months, equivalent to around 70 % of the Strip’s population. He described the development as a bitter price and stressed the need to end ongoing restrictions on aid access and violence.

Guterres also expressed concern over what he described as the “creeping annexation” of the occupied West Bank, amid escalating violence, settlement expansion, Israeli military operations and large-scale displacement.