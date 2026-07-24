Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi vessel in Red Sea

CAIRO, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, has condemned the Houthi attack on a Saudi vessel in the Red Sea, stressing that the attack threatens international maritime navigation, vital waterways and global energy supplies.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi reaffirmed the Arab Parliament's rejection of any threat against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, renewed its full solidarity with the Kingdom, and called on the international community to take firm measures to safeguard maritime security and enhance security and stability in the region.