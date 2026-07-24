Ford, Geely to jointly produce low-emission vehicles

WASHINGTON, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Ford and Chinese automotive company Geely Auto announced plans on Thursday to jointly manufacture low- and zero-emission vehicles at Ford’s Valencia, Spain factory.

The joint venture, pending regulatory approval, will be owned two-thirds by Ford and one-third by Geely, which also owns brands such as Volvo, Polestar and more.

It comes amid challenges for the American electric vehicle market and increasing global geopolitical tensions driven by U.S. tariff policy.