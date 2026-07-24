CENTCOM redirects 12 commercial vessels, disabled one since resuming blockade of Iranian ports

WASHINGTON, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Thursday that it has redirected 12 commercial vessels and disabled one since the resumption of the US blockade of Iranian ports nine days ago.

CENTCOM said in a statement that the measure was taken to prevent ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports or coastal areas.

The US military resumed the maritime blockade on vessels heading to or coming from Iranian ports and coastal areas as of 14th July, in response to Iran’s targeting of commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.