China launches new data relay satellite

BEIJING, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- China successfully sent a new data relay satellite into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Thursday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The Tianlian II-06 satellite was launched at 8 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit.

Tianlian II-06 is primarily used to provide data relay and TT&C (telemetry, tracking and command) services for crewed spacecraft such as spaceships and space stations, for medium- and low-Earth-orbit resource satellites, and TT&C support for spacecraft launches.