Arab Parliament Speaker condemns Israeli incursion into Al-Aqsa mosque compound

CAIRO, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, has condemned the incursion by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Al Yamahi described the actions as a flagrant violation of the historical and legal status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as of international law and relevant international resolutions.

He called on the international community, the United Nations, and UNESCO to take urgent measures to stop these violations, provide international protection for holy sites, and hold those responsible to account.