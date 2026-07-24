Tropical Storm Bertha strikes Gulf Coast near Texas-Louisiana line in second landfall

MIAMI, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Tropical Storm Bertha made a second landfall Thursday near the Texas-Louisiana state line after grazing southern Louisiana in a slow crawl that triggered heavy surf and some flooding along the Gulf Coast.

Forecasters said more flooding was possible as heavy rains moved onshore into southeast Texas.

Bertha moved inland about 75 miles (115 kilometres) northeast of Galveston, Texas, on Thursday afternoon, the National Hurricane Centre said. Three hours later, it remained a tropical storm, though its maximum sustained winds had dropped to 40 mph (65 km/h). More weakening was expected overnight.

No deaths or significant damage have been reported since Bertha formed Monday in the Gulf of Mexico south of the Florida Panhandle. The storm caused some coastal flooding as its centre first struck land Wednesday in Louisiana southwest of New Orleans, but its heaviest rains stayed over the Gulf waters.