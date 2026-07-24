Gold softens on prospects of Fed rate hikes as Brent tops $100

WORLD CAPITALS, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold extended losses on Friday after falling 2 percent ‌in the previous session, as Brent crude's move back above $100 a barrel stoked inflation concerns and strengthened the case for higher interest rates ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.

Spot gold eased ​0.4 percent to $4,030.09 per ounce by 0333 GMT, with prices down more than $130 from a two-week ​high hit on Wednesday. US gold futures for August delivery were ⁠0.4 percent lower at $4,033.20.

Spot silver ​was down 0.7 percent at $57.29 per ounce, but was headed ​for a weekly gain of 2.5 percent. Platinum fell 1.3 percent to $1,579.49 and palladium dropped 1.5 percent to $1,237.50, both on track for a weekly drop.