Landslide death toll rises to 11 in southwest China, 50 still missing

BEIJING, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from a mountain collapse in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has risen to 11, with 50 people still missing and 10 others injured, local authorities said Thursday.

Following torrential rain on the morning of 17th July, part of a mountainside collapsed in Pengshui County, roughly 270 kilometres away from downtown ​Chongqing. Rock and debris fell on a cluster of riverside residential buildings and businesses downhill, causing them to collapse.

Specialised teams are still working to recover the remains of those ​unaccounted for. The confirmed death toll from the ​collapse of the mountainside on 17th July previously stood at eight, with 34 reported ‌missing.