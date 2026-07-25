Saudi Transport General Authority: Saudi vessel NCC MASA sustained minor hull damage while sailing in Red Sea

RIYADH, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- A Saudi vessel, ​NCC MASA, ‌was attacked ‌while ​sailing ‌in ⁠the ​Red Sea on ⁠Friday, sustaining minor hull damage, Saudi state news agency ⁠(SPA) reported.

The vessel continued ‌to its destination after ⁠checks confirmed ⁠it and its crew were safe, SPA said, citing an official ​source ‌at ‌the General Transport Authority.

The source described the continued targeting of commercial vessels as “a violation of international laws” that ensure the safety merchant ships and their crews.