Saudi Transport General Authority: Saudi vessel NCC MASA sustained minor hull damage while sailing in Red Sea

RIYADH, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- A Saudi vessel, NCC MASA, was attacked while sailing in the Red Sea on Friday, sustaining minor hull damage, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.
The vessel continued to its destination after checks confirmed it and its crew were safe, SPA said, citing an official source at the General Transport Authority.
The source described the continued targeting of commercial vessels as “a violation of international laws” that ensure the safety merchant ships and their crews.