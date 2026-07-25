Anthropic rolls out Opus 5 AI model in efficiency upgrade

SAN FRANCISCO, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) - Anthropic on Friday launched Opus 5, its latest AI model that the startup says nears the capabilities of its more powerful cousin Fable 5 at half the price.
The San Francisco-based lab said the new Claude AI model was well suited for daily office and computer programming tasks.
In an interview with Reuters, Anthropic product leader Dianne Penn said the release, more efficient than May's Opus 4.8, reflected a rapid pace of development.
"We're building and continue to consistently deliver frontier intelligence and bring that as accessibly as possible with every model generation," said Penn.
In testing, Opus 5 was less capable of exploiting cyber vulnerabilities than Anthropic's top-shelf AI, so its related safeguards are less restrictive than Fable 5's. Opus 5 was also less susceptible to being tricked into misuse than Anthropic's other current models, the startup said.