Anthropic rolls out Opus 5 AI model in efficiency upgrade

SAN FRANCISCO, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) - Anthropic on Friday launched Opus 5, its latest AI model that the startup says nears the capabilities of ​its more powerful cousin Fable 5 at half the price.

The ​San Francisco-based lab said the new Claude AI model ⁠was well suited for daily office and computer programming tasks.

In an ​interview with Reuters, Anthropic product leader Dianne Penn said the release, ​more efficient than May's Opus 4.8, reflected a rapid pace of development.

"We're building and continue to consistently deliver frontier intelligence and bring that as accessibly as ​possible with every model generation," said Penn.

In testing, Opus 5 ​was less capable of exploiting cyber vulnerabilities than Anthropic's top-shelf AI, so its ‌related ⁠safeguards are less restrictive than Fable 5's. Opus 5 was also less susceptible to being tricked into misuse than Anthropic's other current models, the startup said.