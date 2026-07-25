ANKARA, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Türkiye's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) has launched new initiatives to support clean technology startups ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), which the country will host in Antalya in November.

COP31 will take place in the Mediterranean resort city from Nov. 9-20, bringing together governments to advance cooperation on climate action, emissions reduction, clean energy transition and climate finance.

According to information obtained by Anadolu, TUBITAK has expanded its support for clean energy, clean technologies and green transformation through a series of new funding calls and accelerator programs aimed at helping innovative startups commercialize their technologies and attract investment.

The initiatives build on support programs launched earlier this year, with the latest focusing on the second phase of the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme (GCIP), implemented by TUBITAK in cooperation with the UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and several government ministries.

The second phase aims to transform clean technology solutions into market-ready businesses through accelerator programs, technology validation and investment readiness activities.

Applications for the GCIP Türkiye Accelerator 2026 and the Inclusive Green Transition Accelerator 2026 will remain open until Aug. 3.

Startups developing solutions in energy efficiency, renewable energy, waste valorization, water efficiency, green buildings, sustainable transportation, and advanced materials and chemicals are eligible to apply.

TUBITAK will also provide dedicated support for women-led clean technology startups, with winners in four categories receiving 300,000 Turkish liras each, alongside investment readiness support.