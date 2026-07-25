US measles cases reach 35-year high

WASHINGTON, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The US has hit a 35-year high in measles cases, according to new figures from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The US has seen 2,318 confirmed cases of measles in 2026, across 45 states just seven months into the year, up from last year's high of 2,289, when two unvaccinated children died of the disease.

Of the total, 2,302 cases were reported across 45 US jurisdictions, while another 16 cases were identified among international visitors to the country, the CDC said.

The latest tally has surpassed the 2,289 cases reported for all of 2025.

According to the CDC, nearly 93% of confirmed cases this year have involved people who were unvaccinated.