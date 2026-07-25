Wildfire forces evacuation of NASA’s Deep Space Network complex in Spain

MADRID, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- A fast-moving wildfire, one of many raging across Spain, bore down on the Madrid Deep Space Communications Complex on Friday, forcing an evacuation and temporarily suspending operations at one of NASA’s most important tracking stations.

The tracking station is part of NASA’s Deep Space Network, operating in concert with similar facilities in California and Australia to provide global coverage as Earth’s rotation brings the planets, stars, and deep space probes in and out of view.

A NASA spokesperson confirmed the tracking station in Spain, located in the hills nearly 40 miles (65 kilometres) west of central Madrid, was evaluated Friday “due to ongoing wildfires in the region.

“Any potential damage will be assessed when it is safe to do so,” the spokesperson said in a statement. The Deep Space Network is managed by NASA’s Space Communications and Navigation and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“In the meantime, the agency has seamlessly transitioned support for mission operations to the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California, ensuring continuity of service and uninterrupted support for spacecraft communications,” the NASA spokesperson said.

“The safety and well‑being of our personnel is our highest priority and our thoughts are with the families and neighbours who are also experiencing the impact of the wildfires in the surrounding communities,” NASA said. “We will provide updates as conditions evolve.”