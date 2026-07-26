Abdullah bin Zayed, Canadian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties, CEPA agreement

ABU DHABI, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in support of mutual interests during a telephone call with Anita Anand, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah congratulated the Canadian foreign minister on the successful conclusion of negotiations and the finalisation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the United Arab Emirates and Canada, affirming that this achievement reflects the strength of bilateral relations and the shared desire to elevate them to broader horizons, particularly in the economic, trade and investment fields.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the agreement represents a strategic step towards strengthening the economic partnership between the two countries, noting that its completion in record time reflects the shared determination of the two friendly nations to deepen bilateral cooperation in support of their development priorities and the prosperity of their peoples.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and the Canadian foreign minister also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

They exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East and ways to strengthen regional and international efforts aimed at promoting security and stability across the region.