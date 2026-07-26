China evacuates 340,000 people as Typhoon Noul approaches

BEIJING, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Chinese authorities have evacuated more than 340,000 people and suspended work and railway services in the country's south as Typhoon Noul approaches, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The typhoon is expected to make landfall on Sunday morning along the coastal areas between Shenzhen and Haifeng in Guangdong Province. China's meteorological authorities have issued a red alert, warning that parts of Guangdong and the neighbouring provinces of Hunan, Fujian and Jiangxi are expected to experience torrential rainfall.

On Saturday evening, Hong Kong issued its third-highest tropical cyclone warning signal, while local authorities announced the opening of 28 emergency shelters across the city.

The Hong Kong Airport Authority said at least 49 flights had been cancelled and a further 238 delayed, adding that a significant number of flights are expected to be affected on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in Guangdong Province said airlines would adjust flight schedules between Sunday morning and noon in line with weather conditions.

The typhoon is expected to bring winds of between 151 and 173 kilometres per hour when it makes landfall.