CENTCOM disables commercial vessel attempting to breach Iran blockade

WASHINGTON, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Saturday that it had disabled a commercial vessel that repeatedly attempted to breach the US blockade imposed on Iranian ports.

In a statement, CENTCOM said US forces disabled the Mozambique-flagged tanker Lavine in the Gulf of Oman on Friday after its crew repeatedly attempted to violate the blockade despite repeated warnings.

The statement added that US forces also boarded another tanker, Charminar, flying the flag of the Comoros in the Arabian Sea. The vessel was allowed to continue its voyage after its cargo had been inspected.

CENTCOM affirmed that the US naval blockade imposed on Iran remains fully in force, noting that since the blockade was reinstated and up to 25th July, US forces have redirected 12 commercial vessels and disabled the movement of two vessels that failed to comply with orders.