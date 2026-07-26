DR Congo: Ebola cases cross 3,000

KINSHASA, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has surpassed 3,000, according to official figures.

The DRC's health authorities said the outbreak has now recorded 3,075 confirmed cases, including 1,354 deaths and 556 recoveries, while 755 patients remain in hospital or isolation.

On 17 May 2026, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the Ebola virus disease outbreak caused by Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern.