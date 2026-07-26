Extreme heat grips Japan for a record fifth straight day

TOKYO, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Temperatures continued to soar across parts of Japan on Saturday, hitting the “brutally hot ‌day” threshold for a fifth straight day.

Saturday marked the longest streak in which temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or higher had been observed since comparative records began being kept in 2011, the Japan Broadcasting Corporation NHK reported, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The mercury rose to 40.8 C and 40.7 C in Mino and Tajimi, both in Gifu Prefecture, respectively, while Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, recorded 40.6 C.

The city of Kofu, in Yamanashi Prefecture, also saw temperatures hit 40 C, marking the first time an area outside of the Tokaido region had hit that threshold.

The ​weather agency this year introduced ⁠the brutally hot day, or “kokushobi,” category for days when temperatures reach 40 C or higher, reflecting the growing frequency of extreme heat.

Dangerously high temperatures have sent thousands of people to hospitals for heatstroke in recent days, with alerts issued for most prefectures west of the Kanto region.

Authorities are urging people to remain in air-conditioned spaces, avoid unnecessary outings and drink water before feeling thirsty. Older people and young children require particular attention because they are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.