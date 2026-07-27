Abdullah bin Zayed, Omani FM discuss regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreigns of the Sultanate of Oman, discussed, during a telephone call, developments in the Middle East, regional updates, and ongoing efforts to achieve lasting security and stability in the region.

The two sides also reviewed the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and explored ways to enhance cooperation in a manner that serves the interests and prosperity of their peoples.