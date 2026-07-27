UN Secretary-General calls for increased international support to aid Syria’s recovery, transition

DAMASCUS, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called on the international community to spare no effort in supporting the Syrian people, saying Syria needs sustained political support, economic engagement and practical assistance as it moves through its transition.

Speaking at a press conference in Damascus at the conclusion of a two-day visit to Syria, Guterres said recovery would require investment in Syria’s people, economy and institutions, as well as support to restore essential services, rebuild infrastructure, revive livelihoods, strengthen education and healthcare systems, and create economic opportunities, particularly for young people.

He said Syria also needs assistance to ensure the safe, voluntary and dignified return of refugees and internally displaced people, and called for development partners and international financial institutions to re-engage in ways that help unlock the country’s economic potential and reconnect Syria to regional and global economic life.

Guterres said his visit to Syria was one of solidarity and partnership, adding that the United Nations stands with the Syrian people at what he described as a pivotal moment. He said the current transition represents a rare opportunity to write a new chapter in the country’s future, one in which all Syrians can see themselves reflected.

He stressed that Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity must be fully respected, saying violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are unacceptable and must cease. He also strongly condemned Israel’s continuing violations of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.