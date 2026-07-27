Cameroon reports 19 cholera deaths

YAOUNDE, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Cameroon's health authorities have reported 19 deaths and 585 cholera cases in the Far North Region since the end of June.

The authorities said seven of the region's 37 health districts had confirmed outbreaks of the disease, calling for response efforts to be scaled up in line with the extent of the epidemic through the involvement of all community stakeholders.

They also urged residents to keep their surroundings clean, eliminate stagnant water and observe good hygiene practices to help curb the spread of the disease and protect families and communities.