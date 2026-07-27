Dollar pulls back; bitcoin, ether gain

SINGAPORE, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The dollar slumped against its major peers in Asian trading on Monday, while cryptocurrencies gained, led by bitcoin and ether.

Against the yen, the US dollar was down 0.2 percent at 163.585 yen, its biggest decline since 10th July. The euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.1403, while the British pound rose 0.2 percent ​to $1.3352.

In other major currencies, the New Zealand dollar was 0.1 percent higher at $0.5791, while its Australian counterpart was up by the same magnitude at $0.6996.

The ​US dollar index, ​which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was flat at 101.21 at the start of a week packed ​with central bank meetings, including that of the Federal Reserve.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was ​up 1 percent at $65,286.74, while ether climbed 1.7 percent to $1,945.22.