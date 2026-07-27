Japan June services producer prices rise 3.2%

TOKYO, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan's services producer price index rose ​3.2 percent in June from ‌a year earlier, central bank data showed on Monday, ​a sign of broadening ​inflationary pressure that will keep alive market expectations ​for further interest rate ​hikes.

The annual rise in the index, which tracks the price companies ​charge each other ​for services, followed a revised 3.4 percent ‌gain in May.

The increase was driven by continued gains in transportation costs, which ​rose 5.3 percent ​in June from a year earlier.