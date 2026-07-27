Japan June services producer prices rise 3.2%

TOKYO, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan's services producer price index rose 3.2 percent in June from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Monday, a sign of broadening inflationary pressure that will keep alive market expectations for further interest rate hikes.
The annual rise in the index, which tracks the price companies charge each other for services, followed a revised 3.4 percent gain in May.
The increase was driven by continued gains in transportation costs, which rose 5.3 percent in June from a year earlier.