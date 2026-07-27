TRENDS Al Ain, Abu Dhabi University empower youth with AI agents workshop

ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Al Ain Office has organised an interactive workshop titled "Empowering Youth in the Age of AI Agents" in collaboration with Abu Dhabi University – Al Ain.

Held at the university, the event brought together approximately 200 students from schools across Al Ain.

Eng. Eissa Al-Mannaei, an AI researcher at TRENDS, led the workshop, outlining the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and highlighting the shift from generative AI models to AI agents capable of autonomous interaction, decision-making and the efficient execution of complex tasks.

The session covered several key themes, including the concept of AI agents and how they differ from generative AI models, the future-ready skills young people need to effectively leverage intelligent technologies in education and research, and the opportunities and challenges associated with these technologies, with particular emphasis on ethical and security considerations.

Warda Al-Menhali, Director of the TRENDS Al Ain Office, said, "The age of AI agents demands more than simply keeping up with technology. It calls for preparing informed, innovative talent capable of leading this transformation with confidence and competence."

Dr. Mohammed Fatiha, Director of Abu Dhabi University’s Al Ain Campus and Director of the Faculty Development Centre, said that the workshop enriched students' knowledge and provided essential skills for the future.