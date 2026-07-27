Ajman records 1.99 million public bus passengers in H1

AJMAN, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Public bus ridership in Ajman rose 7 percent year-on-year to 1,994,228 passengers in the first half of 2026, reflecting growing demand for public transport services in the emirate.

The Ajman Transport Authority said the emirate operates seven internal public bus routes and 10 external routes, providing a range of transport options that support mobility within and beyond the emirate.

‏Engineer Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Corporation, said the figures highlight the role of public buses in supporting Ajman's transport network by providing safe and reliable services that enhance the passenger experience.

He added that the authority will continue to develop public bus services and improve operational efficiency by enhancing service quality and responding to public needs, in line with its strategy to build an integrated and sustainable transport system that improves quality of life in the emirate.