GPSSA says GCC insurance scheme contributions follow home-country pension laws

ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has outlined the rules governing contributions under the Insurance Protection Extension Scheme, as part of the joint awareness campaign titled "Insurance Protection under a Unified GCC Umbrella" launched by the pension authorities of GCC countries.

The GPSSA said contributions to the scheme are managed in accordance with the pension or social security laws applicable in the insured GCC employee's home country.

The Insurance Protection Extension Scheme is an integrated framework adopted across GCC member states. It aims to ensure continuous social security coverage for insured GCC nationals working in another GCC state, thereby securing their retirement rights and insurance benefits, whether a pension or an end-of-service gratuity.

To qualify, an individual must be a GCC national and be covered by the pension or social security system of their home country. Employers recruiting eligible GCC nationals to work in another GCC state are required to enrol them in the scheme, complete registration procedures within the prescribed regulatory period after the start of employment, and ensure contributions are paid on time.

The scheme applies to GCC nationals employed in the public and private sectors across GCC countries, including those working in free zones and the tourism and hospitality sectors.

The GPSSA urged employers and insured individuals to comply with the scheme's requirements, including timely enrolment to avoid penalties or the loss of service periods, ensuring the accuracy of employee data—particularly the date of joining and the salary subject to contributions—and paying contributions in accordance with the rates approved by the employee's home country.

It also stressed the need to notify the relevant pension authority of changes in employment status, such as termination of service or job transfers, while encouraging insured individuals to monitor their social security records to ensure continuous registration and accurate contribution calculations.

The authority said the Insurance Protection Extension Scheme enhances job and social stability for GCC nationals while supporting the common GCC labour market and strengthening integration and solidarity among member states.