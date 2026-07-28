Floods inundate villages in eastern Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rains has inundated villages in eastern Pakistan, forcing residents to flee their homes by boat across fields that were transformed into vast expanses of water on Monday.

Volunteers used small motorboats to evacuate residents to safety, but many more remained stranded in Muridke district in Punjab, Pakistan's most populous province.

Flood-related incidents, including drowning and house collapses, have claimed the lives of 109 people in Pakistan since 26th June, according to figures released by the country's National Disaster Management Authority. Nearly one-third of the fatalities were recorded in Punjab.