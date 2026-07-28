Haiti to hold first elections in decade this December

PORT-AU-PRINCE, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Haiti's Electoral Council announced on Monday that the country's first presidential and legislative elections in 10 years will be held this December, with a second round scheduled for February, after previous plans for the two-round vote were postponed due to security concerns.

The council published an election timetable on Monday, setting 13th December for the first round of the presidential and legislative elections and 21st February for the second round. It also set 7th March as the date for the publication of the final results.

The timetable showed that voters are also expected to cast ballots on constitutional amendments and elect local representatives. The council stressed that the schedule is contingent on the establishment of an acceptable security environment and the availability of the funding required to conduct the electoral process.