30 killed in armed attack in northern Nigeria

ABUJA, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 30 people, including children, were killed in an overnight attack by armed assailants on a farming village in Kaduna State, northern Nigeria.

Residents accused cattle herders of carrying out the attack, amid a long-running conflict between herders and farmers over resources, particularly water and land.

Residents and a local official said the attackers stormed the village around midnight, opened fire indiscriminately, and then set homes and shops ablaze.

The assailants fled into nearby bushland as security forces approached, leaving behind some of their cattle, according to local residents.