Qatari Prime Minister, Canadian Foreign Minister discuss regional developments

DOHA, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, discussed the latest regional developments with Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Anand, during a telephone call on Monday.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), discussion during the call dealt with bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance cooperation.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint coordination aimed at de-escalating tensions and enhancing security and stability in the region.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani emphasised the necessity of all parties committing to dialogue and diplomacy and implementing what has been agreed upon under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, including ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, in order to maintain regional security, preserve the gains achieved, and enhance regional stability.

He reiterated the State of Qatar's full support for all efforts aimed at reducing tensions and reaching a comprehensive agreement that achieves lasting peace in the region.