J&J to pay $5.5 billion to settle lawsuits

NEW YORK, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Johnson & Johnson ​said on Monday it would pay an estimated US$5.5 billion to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging its baby powder and ‌other talc products cause ovarian cancer, in a landmark deal that could end a contentious legal battle that has dogged the company for a decade.

J&J said the settlement covers about 76,000 claims, including ones consolidated in federal court in New Jersey, and related cases in state court, representing nearly all of the remaining talc claims against the company.

J&J previously settled most of the cases ​alleging that its talc contained asbestos and caused mesothelioma.

Plaintiffs' law firms confirmed the deal on Monday, saying it was a good resolution ​after a decade-long court battle. The deal must be accepted by 95 percent of the ovarian cancer claimants in state or federal court before it becomes final.