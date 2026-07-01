Ministry of Defense: Several UAVs targeting Eastern Region intercepted, destroyed

RIYADH, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence Major General Turki Al-Malki stated today that Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed several UAVs over the past few hours that attempted to target oil facilities in Eastern Region.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted Major General Al-Malki as confirming that these terrorist attempts were launched again from Iraqi territory and carried out by Iranian-backed terrorist militias, affirming Saudi Arabia's inherent right to defend itself and its national assets, and emphasizing its sovereign right to respond at the appropriate time and place.