UNESCO inscribes 25 new sites to its World Heritage List

BUSAN, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Heritage Committee wrapped up its 48th session in Busan, Republic of Korea, with the addition of 25 new sites to UNESCO's World Heritage List.

All inscriptions during the session were adopted by consensus, reflecting the cooperative spirit that underpins the 1972 World Heritage Convention.

This session also marks the first-ever inscriptions on the UNESCO World Heritage List for three African countries - Comoros, São Tomé and Príncipe and South Sudan - showcasing the Organisation’s commitment to a more balanced and representative List. The Committee also added six sites to the List of World Heritage in Danger, recognizing both the sites’ outstanding value and the need to protect them.

With these new inscriptions, the UNESCO World Heritage List now comprises 1,273 sites across 173 countries. These newly inscribed properties now benefit from the highest level of international recognition and protection.

''Congratulations to all the countries and communities on the inscription of new UNESCO World Heritage sites. These sites are part of the shared heritage of humanity and embody the spirit of cooperation and consensus at the heart of the 1972 World Heritage Convention. Inscribing a site marks the start of a lasting commitment: to protect it, manage it effectively, and ensure that it benefits its communities,'' said UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany.