Microsoft launches its first cybersecurity model

WASHINGTON, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Microsoft on Monday launched its first cybersecurity-specialised model alongside a new AI cybersecurity platform.

The company describes MAI-Cyber-1-Flash as a model that’s built “to find challenging vulnerabilities in complex codebases.”

The model is built to animate MDASH, Microsoft’s harness dedicated to software vulnerability identification and remediation.

The new security platform is dubbed Perception, and it’s designed to deploy teams of agents to assist with and automate various security workflows, including identifying and remediating bugs. The platform can also integrate with MDASH.

Microsoft’s new security tools, which the company said will be available in preview on November 3, will enter an increasingly crowded field of AI cybersecurity solutions.

The new model reportedly achieved a score of 95.95% on the CyberGym benchmark, which tests its ability to reproduce software vulnerabilities.