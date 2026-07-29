Saudi Arabia, US launch targeted strikes against militias in Iraq

RIYADH, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said that its armed forces, in coordination with the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), carried out targeted strikes early on Wednesday against Iran-backed militia targets in Iraq linked to attacks on petroleum facilities in the Kingdom's Eastern Province and Riyadh.

Major General Turki Al-Malki, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, said the strikes came in response to attacks launched from Iraqi territory by Iran-backed terrorist militias and were carried out under the Kingdom's inherent right of self-defence, as recognised under international law pursuant to Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Al-Malki affirmed that the Kingdom "does not seek escalation. However, should it be subjected to any further attacks, it will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its citizens and national assets."