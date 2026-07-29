Dollar steadies near one-month high ahead of Fed decision

SINGAPORE, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar paused its climb on Wednesday but held near a one-month high, as traders awaited a Federal Reserve interest rate decision ​later in the day.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of peers, eased 0.15 percent to 101.27. It touched 101.63 on Tuesday for the first ​time since 25th June.

The euro was nursing losses after falling to a one-month low in the ​previous session, inching up 0.14 percent to $1.1401. Sterling edged 0.06 percent higher to $1.3298, but remained near its weakest level since 1st July.

The Australian dollar slid after data on Wednesday showed domestic consumer prices rose at a slower pace in the June quarter, reducing the chance of further rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of Australia. ​The Aussie was 0.28 percent lower ​at $0.6954.

The New Zealand dollar was up 0.06 percent at $0.5791.

The yen strengthened 0.3 percent to 163.38 per dollar, but remained not far from a 40-year low.