Dollar steadies near one-month high ahead of Fed decision

SINGAPORE, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar paused its climb on Wednesday but held near a one-month high, as traders awaited a Federal Reserve interest rate decision later in the day.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of peers, eased 0.15 percent to 101.27. It touched 101.63 on Tuesday for the first time since 25th June.
The euro was nursing losses after falling to a one-month low in the previous session, inching up 0.14 percent to $1.1401. Sterling edged 0.06 percent higher to $1.3298, but remained near its weakest level since 1st July.
The Australian dollar slid after data on Wednesday showed domestic consumer prices rose at a slower pace in the June quarter, reducing the chance of further rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of Australia. The Aussie was 0.28 percent lower at $0.6954.
The New Zealand dollar was up 0.06 percent at $0.5791.
The yen strengthened 0.3 percent to 163.38 per dollar, but remained not far from a 40-year low.