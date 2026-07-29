Gold holds steady ahead of Fed's rate decision

WORLD CAPITALS, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices were steady on Wednesday as investors awaited the US ‌Federal Reserve's policy decision and comments from Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh for clues on inflation and interest rate outlooks.

Spot gold was little changed at $4,024.54 per ounce by 0448 GMT. US gold futures ​for August delivery dipped 0.4 percent to $4,023.30.

Spot silver gained 0.5 percent to $57.41 per ounce, while platinum lost 0.9 percent to $1,590.24 and palladium fell ​1.1 percent to $1,255.50.