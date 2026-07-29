Corniche Hospital leads neonatal care with landmark study on very preterm infant outcomes

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA’s Corniche Hospital has announced the findings of a landmark neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) study aimed at advancing care for very preterm infants and addressing one of the most serious complications of prematurity—chronic lung disease (CLD), also known as bronchopulmonary dysplasia.

The retrospective study, conducted on 161 infants born before 32 weeks of gestation, provides critical insights into clinical outcomes, risk factors, and opportunities to further enhance neonatal care across the UAE and beyond.

With a mean birth weight of 885 ± 283 grams, the cohort represents a highly vulnerable patient population. The study demonstrated strong adherence to international best practices, with 95 percent of mothers receiving antenatal steroids and 84.5 percent of infants treated with surfactant therapy—both key interventions known to improve respiratory outcomes in premature infants.

Encouragingly, the overall mortality rate was 9.3 percent, comparing favourably with global benchmarks for similar high-risk groups. The study also highlighted the distribution of CLD severity, with 31.1 percent classified as mild, 27.3 percent moderate, and 11.2 percent severe cases.

Dr. Ihab Elkadry, Neonatologist at Corniche Hospital, said, “For every premature baby who takes their first breath, a new story of hope begins. Our goal is to protect the fragile lungs of these babies while supporting their growth and development. Watching a baby who once struggled for every breath leave the NICU breathing independently is one of the most rewarding moments for our entire team.”

Importantly, the findings reinforced that lower birth weight remains a significant predictor of disease severity. Infants with severe CLD required prolonged ventilation and oxygen therapy and were at increased risk of complications, including sepsis—underscoring the need for targeted prevention and early intervention strategies.

Chronic lung disease affects between 30 percent and 45 percent of extremely premature infants globally, making it a critical focus for advancing neonatal care. The SEHA Corniche Hospital study adds important local insight aligned with international trends, helping inform more targeted, evidence-based interventions.