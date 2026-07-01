UAE President discusses bilateral cooperation with Slovak Prime Minister during working visit to Slovakia

BRATISLAVA, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Slovak Prime Minister His Excellency Robert Fico today discussed bilateral relations and opportunities to expand cooperation, particularly in the areas of the economy, development, renewable energy, and advanced technologies, in support of the two countries’ mutual interests.

During the meeting in Bratislava, which came during His Highness’ working visit to the Slovak Republic, the two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing bilateral ties and building long-term economic and development partnerships for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

His Highness and Prime Minister Fico also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly the latest developments in the Middle East. They underscored the importance of strengthening the foundations of regional security and stability and advancing efforts towards a lasting peace that serves the interests of the broader region.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials in the UAE, as well as a number of ministers and officials in Slovakia.

At the conclusion of the working visit, His Highness departed Slovakia and was bid farewell at the airport by Prime Minister Robert Fico and a number of senior Slovak officials.