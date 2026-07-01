Qatari Prime Minister discusses regional de-escalation efforts with Kuwaiti, German Foreign Ministers

DOHA, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, discussed the latest regional developments during separate telephone calls with Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Johann Wadephul.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the discussions focused in particular on ongoing diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability in the region.

The Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of all parties remaining committed to dialogue and diplomacy and implementing the provisions agreed under the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, including ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz to preserve regional security, safeguard the gains achieved, and reinforce regional stability.