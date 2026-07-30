Kuwaiti, Jordanian Foreign Ministers reiterate condemnation of Iranian attacks

KUWAIT, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, and Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi, reviewed the latest regional developments during a telephone call, including diplomatic efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in the region and ensuring the safety and freedom of maritime navigation.

According to a statement issued by Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the two ministers renewed their condemnation of the recent Iranian attacks targeting the State of Kuwait and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.