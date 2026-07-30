US Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady

WASHINGTON, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged, despite three members of the Federal Open Market Committee calling for a quarter-percentage-point increase.

The Federal Reserve maintained its benchmark interest rate in a target range of 3.50 percent to 3.75 percent, while its newly appointed Chair, Kevin Warsh, rejected suggestions that he was hesitant to act against rising prices.

In a statement, the Federal Reserve said inflation remained relatively elevated compared with its 2 percent target, partly reflecting supply shocks in certain sectors, including energy. It added that the unemployment rate had also shown little change.

The central bank said economic activity continued to expand at a moderate pace, while the labour market remained resilient. However, it noted that uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook remained elevated, stressing that future monetary policy decisions would continue to depend on incoming economic data and assessments of inflation, labour market conditions and risks to the economy.

Three of the 12 members of the committee responsible for setting monetary policy opposed the decision to keep rates unchanged, favouring a quarter-percentage-point increase, while the remaining nine members supported maintaining the current rate.